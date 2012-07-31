Penske posts higher profit on jump in vehicle sales

July 31 (Reuters) - Penske Automotive Group Inc, one of the largest U.S. dealership groups, reported a higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday, buoyed by a 21-percent increase in vehicle sales.

The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $49.1 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $39.6 million, or 43 cents per share, for the same period last year.

Revenue rose about 20 percent to $3.37 billion. Overall costs rose 21 percent to $2.86 billion, but overhead costs rose only 9 percent.