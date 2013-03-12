FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some arms programs may face ax if US cuts prevail -Pentagon
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Some arms programs may face ax if US cuts prevail -Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Some U.S. weapons programs may face termination if Congress and the Obama administration do not find a way to roll back additional budget cuts that started taking effect March 1, the Pentagon’s chief arms buyer told a defense conference on Tuesday.

Undersecretary of Defense Frank Kendall said the Pentagon would seek to protect some programs, including cybersecurity and the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, if lawmakers gave it some discretion about how additional cuts were implemented. That means some other programs might face termination, Kendall said. He declined to elaborate on which programs would be particularly vulnerable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.