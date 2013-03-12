Some arms programs may face ax if US cuts prevail -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Some U.S. weapons programs may face termination if Congress and the Obama administration do not find a way to roll back additional budget cuts that started taking effect March 1, the Pentagon’s chief arms buyer told a defense conference on Tuesday.

Undersecretary of Defense Frank Kendall said the Pentagon would seek to protect some programs, including cybersecurity and the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, if lawmakers gave it some discretion about how additional cuts were implemented. That means some other programs might face termination, Kendall said. He declined to elaborate on which programs would be particularly vulnerable.