FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentagon open to mergers if they have long-term benefit -Carter
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2013 / 5:30 PM / in 5 years

Pentagon open to mergers if they have long-term benefit -Carter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 12 (Reuters) - Deputy U.S. Defense Secretary Ashton Carter on Tuesday said he expected an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions in the defense industry in coming years, given a downturn in military spending and uncertainty about funding for weapons programs.

He said the Defense Department was open to proposals for mergers or acquisitions as long as they promised some longer-term benefits.

“It’s a natural part of turning the strategic corner,” Carter told a defense conference hosted by Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese. “That’s how our industry stays healthy. It’s a good thing.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.