Pentagon arms buyer stresses accountability on weapons programs

WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Pentagon’s chief arms buyer on Thursday emphasized the need for more accountability on weapons programs as the U.S. military struggles to end years of cost overruns and delays on projects such as the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet.

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, said he was continuing to implement a series of changes aimed at improving the Pentagon acquisition system, including giving program managers more authority.

But he said he preferred to focus on managing programs rather than adding more layers of oversight to a system that is already extremely complex and facing greater budget uncertainty than ever before.

“I don’t like the term ‘oversight’ very much. I‘m a manager. I like having a clear chain of command,” Kendall told industry executives at a forum hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Oversight is a very vague term to me. Either you’re in charge or you’re not. If you’re not in charge, get out or get out of the way. That’s a little bit blunt, but that’s the way that I feel about it,” he said.

He said he was adding the names of program managers to his acquisition decision memorandums so that those individuals could be held accountable for their work on major programs.

Kendall, who is under consideration to become the Pentagon’s No. 2 official behind Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, said he worried that budget cuts would erode the U.S. industrial base and could undermine the research spending needed to ensure continued U.S. military superiority.

But he said the proper response to the current budget crisis and ongoing issues with military procurement was not to retreat from challenging problems and stop working on new weapons.

“When you take chances, it often pays off,” Kendall said. “You don’t get to be the best in the world unless you take some risks. You don’t get to be a generation ahead of everybody else unless you take some risks.”

Kendall said Lockheed’s F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, a $392 billion program that is 70 percent over initial cost estimates, remained the Pentagon’s highest priority. He said the program, the U.S. military’s costliest, had made sufficient progress to budget for increased production, but more work was needed on software, reliability and a complex logistics system.

As part of his drive for accountability, Kendall said he was tying the rate of the increased production to progress on those items.

“We’re at a point now where we need to get the job done,” he said.