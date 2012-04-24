FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pentair 1st-qtr profit beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Pentair 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturer Pentair Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on better pricing and margins, and forecast a second-quarter profit above analysts’ estimates.

Pentair, which makes water treatment and thermal management products, said it expects second-quarter earnings of 79 cents to 82 cents per share on revenue growth of 6 percent to 8 percent.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 79 cents per shares, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pentair’s first-quarter net income rose to $60.8 million, or 61 cents per share, from $50.5 million, or 52 cents per share, a year ago.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.