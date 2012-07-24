FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Pentair profit up 7.7 percent, helped by higher prices
July 24, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Pentair profit up 7.7 percent, helped by higher prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 adjusted EPS 83 cents vs 80 cents analyst view

* Revenue up 3.4 pct, shy of Wall St view

July 24 (Reuters) - Pentair Inc reported a 7.7 percent rise in earnings that topped analysts’ expectations, helped by higher selling prices for its pumps and filters, which are used in applications including municipal water systems and homes.

The U.S. company said on Tuesday that second-quarter net income came to $71.8 million, or 71 cents per share, compared with $66.7 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Pentair earned 83 cents per share. Analysts, on average, looked for profit of 80 cents per share, excluding one-time items, on $964.7 million in sales, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.4 percent to $941.5 million.

Pentair in March reached a deal to merge itself with Tyco International Ltd’s flow-control business, a combination that will double Pentair in size and make it the largest player in its sector.

The $4.6 billion stock deal uses an unusual technique -- a tax-free reverse Morris trust -- which gives majority ownership in the new company to Tyco shareholders, and allows Pentair to take on Tyco’s Swiss incorporation but maintain its Minneapolis executive headquarters.

