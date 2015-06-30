FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peltz's Trian Fund Management builds up 7.24 pct stake in Pentair - WSJ
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 30, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Peltz's Trian Fund Management builds up 7.24 pct stake in Pentair - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management LP has built a stake of 7.24 percent in Pentair Plc and asked the pump and valve maker to consider acquiring rivals to consolidate the sector, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The activist investor has been in talks with Pentair CEO Randall Hogan for more than a month and they broadly agree about the company's future potential, the people said. (on.wsj.com/1IpcTev)

Pentair has around $800 million in cash to spend on acquisitions but would consider funding a deal in stock, the Journal quoted Hogan as saying last month.

Hogan has spoken publicly about his desire to expand the company through acquisitions, the report said.

Trian Fund Management and Pentair could not be reached immediately for comments outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.