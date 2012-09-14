FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pentair shareholders approve Tyco deal
September 14, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

Pentair shareholders approve Tyco deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Pentair Inc, a U.S. maker of filters and pumps, said on Friday that its shareholders voted to approve its planned $4.6 billion merger with Tyco International Ltd’s flow-control unit.

The two companies will merge following Tyco’s three-way breakup, which is expected to be completed by Monday. Former Tyco shareholders will own 52.5 percent of the new company, which will be called Pentair and continue to trade under Pentair’s “PNR” symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will have about $8 billion in annual revenue, roughly doubling Pentair in size and making it the largest player in its sector.

