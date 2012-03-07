FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 11:57 AM / 6 years ago

Penti in talks to funds for minority stake sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Turkish hosiery maker Penti is in talks with a few funds for a minority stake sale, and the firm does not view a majority stake sale favourably, Penti Chairman Sami Kariyo told Reuters on Wednesday.

Private equity funds including Bridgepoint, CVC and Global Investment House are among investors interested in buying a stake in Penti, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

Penti has mandated Pragma Corporate Finance as advisors for the sale, the sources also said. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

