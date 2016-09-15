UK's Informa to buy U.S.-based Penton for $1.56 bln

Sept 15 (Reuters) - British business media group Informa Plc said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based information services company Penton, from private equity firms MidOcean Partners and Wasserstein & Co for 1.18 billion pounds ($1.56 billion).

The deal, part of Informa's growth acceleration plan, will be funded by a combination of new debt and equity, including a fully underwritten rights issue to raise 715 million pounds, Informa said.