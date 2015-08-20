Jennifer Lawrence ranked highest-paid actress but men still prevail

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence on Thursday topped a Forbes list of the world’s highest-paid actresses, earning some $52 million in the past year but still far behind the best paid actor.

Lawrence, who won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in “Silver Linings Playbook,” also had income for being the face of French fashion and beauty company Dior but her combined earnings came nowhere close to the estimated $80 million of “Iron Man” star Robert Downey Jr. He topped Forbes list earlier in August of the highest paid male actors.

Lawrence, 25, made headlines last year when hacked Sony Pictures emails revealed she earned a lower cut of profits from the movie “American Hustle” than her male counterparts.

Forbes noted that only four of the women on this year’s highest-paid list, which takes into account earnings from movies, television, endorsements and other sources, made more than $20 million while 21 male actors reached that level.

Lawrence towered above Scarlett Johansson, second on the actress list with an estimated $35.5 million, and “Mike & Molly” star Melissa McCarthy with $23 million, Forbes said.

Actresses rounding out the top five on the Forbes list were China’s Bingbing Fan who appeared in “X-Men: Days of Future Past” ($21 million), and former “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston ($16.5 million), who also earns money from promoting cosmetics and bottled water.

Last year’s top-earning actress, Sandra Bullock, saw her payday drop to $8 million from $51 million after a quiet 12 months.

Forbes estimated earnings from June 1, 2014, to June 1, 2015, before subtracting management fees and taxes, based on data from Nielsen, Box Office Mojo and IMDB, as well as interviews with agents, managers and lawyers. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)