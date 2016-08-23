FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jennifer Lawrence is world's highest paid-actress, Forbes reports
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 23, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Jennifer Lawrence is world's highest paid-actress, Forbes reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Jennifer Lawrence is the world's
highest-paid actress in 2016 for the second year in a row,
followed by Melissa McCarthy, who notched a big gain to claim
the runner-up spot, Forbes magazine reported on Tuesday.
    Lawrence, the star of the "Hunger Games" franchise, has
earned $46 million before taxes over 12 months in part from a
big upfront fee for the forthcoming movie "Passengers," Forbes
said. The earnings mark an 11.5 percent drop from her 2015
total.
    McCarthy has $33 million in earnings, up $10 million from
her estimate for the year before, in part from her payday for
the reboot of  "Ghostbusters."
    Scarlett Johansson of "Captain America: Civil Wars" was
third at $25 million, down nearly 30 percent from 2015.
    The rest of the 2016 top 10 are:
    4. Jennifer Aniston - $21 million
    5. Fan Bingbing - $17 million
    6. Charlize Theron - $16.5 million
    7. Amy Adams - $13.5 million
    8. Julia Roberts - $12 million
    9. Mila Kunis - $11 million
    10. Deepika Padukone - $10 million
    Padukone, an Indian, is the only newcomer on the list.
    The totals cover from June 1, 2015 to June 1 of this year,
before fees and taxes. 

 (Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)

