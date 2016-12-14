FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 14, 2016 / 2:17 AM / 10 months ago

Alan Thicke, actor, father of singer Robin Thicke, dead at 69

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Alan Thicke, the Canadian actor best known for his leading role in the 1980s sitcom “Growing Pains” as well as being the father of singer Robin Thicke, has died, a source close to the family said on Tuesday. He was 69.

The Los Angeles Times, quoting Robin Thicke’s publicist, said the actor died of a heart attack.

More recently Thicke was set to appear in “Fuller House,” a remake of the popular 1990s family sitcom.

“Season 2 Fuller House looking good. I even like the ones I‘m not in!” Thicke said in a tweet earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)

