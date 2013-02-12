FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'30 Rock' star Alec Baldwin expecting child with new wife
February 12, 2013

'30 Rock' star Alec Baldwin expecting child with new wife

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin and his new wife Hilaria Thomas Baldwin are expecting their first child together, a representative for the “30 Rock” star said on Tuesday.

Baldwin, 54, married the yoga teacher, who is 26 years his junior, in a July 2012 wedding in New York.

The child is expected in the summer, the spokesman said, but gave no other details.

The award-winning actor most recently played egotistical television executive Jack Donaghy on the NBC comedy “30 Rock,” which broadcast its last episode in January.

Baldwin was married to actress Kim Basinger from 1993-2002. The couple has one daughter, Ireland, who was born in 1995. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Todd Eastham)

