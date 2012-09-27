FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amanda Bynes pleads not guilty in 2 hit-and-run cases
September 27, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Amanda Bynes pleads not guilty in 2 hit-and-run cases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Former child star Amanda Bynes pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a pair of hit-and-run charges - just two of a slew of alleged driving violations over the past six months that have led to the suspension of her license.

Bynes, 26, did not show up for the brief court hearing in a Los Angeles suburb, but entered the pleas through her attorney. The misdemeanor charges resulted from two minor crashes in April and August, according to court documents.

Bynes, who had her own comedy sketch TV show at the age of 13, has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons over the past half year.

The “Hairspray” actress was charged last week with two counts of driving on a suspended license in the Los Angeles area in September. She has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence in the nightclub section of West Hollywood in April.

Bynes, the latest young Hollywood actress whose life has apparently derailed, now has three court dates in October on the various charges.

She has strenuously denied drinking and driving, and has shrugged off multiple reports of bizarre behavior.

“I am doing amazing,” Bynes, whose last film was “Easy A” in 2010, told People magazine last week. “I don’t drink and drive. It is all false.”

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Dale Hudson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
