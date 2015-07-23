MOVES-Alan Roch joins ANZ debt syndicate

HONG KONG, July 22 (IFR) - Alan Roch is joining ANZ as head of Asia debt syndicate to replace James Holian, according to sources aware of the matter.

Roch was a Singapore-based managing director and head of bond syndicate for Asia-Pacific at RBS, which announced this year it planned to cut much of its Asian investment banking network. He was relocated to Asia in 2011 after working as head of bond syndicate for CEEMEA (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) for the same bank.

Roch’s move to ANZ comes after Holian recently left the role of head of Asian debt syndicate at the Australian bank. Joseph Pepping, an associate director on ANZ’s debt syndicate team, also left in June to joint Bank of America Merrill Lynch and is currently on gardening leave.

RBS declined to comment. Attempts to contact ANZ’s corporate communications team were unsuccessful. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; editing by Daniel Stanton)