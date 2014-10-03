FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis name daughter Wyatt Isabelle
October 3, 2014 / 1:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis name daughter Wyatt Isabelle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ashton Kutcher, the star of the hit television show “Two and a Half Men” and his partner, actress Mila Kunis, have named their baby daughter Wyatt Isabelle, the actor said on Friday.

Kutcher, 36, posted the news on his website along with several pictures of babies asking viewers to guess which one was his daughter.

“Mila and I would like to welcome Wyatt Isabelle Kutcher to the world. May your life be filled with wonder, love, laughter, health, happiness, curiosity, and privacy,” he said, in a reference to photographers outside his California home.

“Now, can the helicopter please stop hovering over our house, there is a baby sleeping inside! And she’s super cute,” he added.

Kunis, 31, who gave birth on Tuesday, and Kutcher co-starred on “That ‘70s Show.” Kutcher was previously married to actress Demi Moore. They divorced in 2013. (Reporting by Patricia Reaney in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
