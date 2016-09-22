FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
David Attenborough unveils portrait at museum he volunteered at
September 22, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

David Attenborough unveils portrait at museum he volunteered at

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - British naturalist David Attenborough on Thursday unveiled a portrait of himself, commissioned for this 90th birthday, at the same museum where he used to volunteer as a teenager.

The painting, by portrait artist Bryan Organ, is displayed at New Walk Museum and Art Gallery in the English city of Leicester, where a portrait of Attenborough's late brother, actor and film director Richard Attenborough, also hangs.

Attenborough, who has travelled the world for decades making television documentaries, turned 90 in May.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
