MOVES- Barclays names head of Asia Pacific credit trading
August 24, 2015

MOVES- Barclays names head of Asia Pacific credit trading

Daniel Stanton

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Alex Aram head of credit trading for Asia Pacific. He previously led the bank’s distressed debt business in the region.

Aram, who will continue to be based in Tokyo, will oversee Barclays’ regional credit business across investment grade, high yield and distressed debt, which have been folded into one management structure.

Aram will work alongside Ellis Thomas, Singapore-based head of credit sales for Asia Pacific, to manage the credit business in the region.

Barclays has also hired James Magsuci as a sovereign trader in Singapore, and Simon Moore as head of credit sales for Singapore. Both join from Standard Chartered. In addition, it has named Karen Yeung as head of credit sales for Hong Kong, in an internal promotion. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; editing by Dharsan Singh)

