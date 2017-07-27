"Arrested Development" actor Jason Bateman receives Hollywood star

LOS ANGELES, July 27 (Reuters) - Actor, director and producer Jason Bateman, best known for starring in the critically acclaimed U.S. television series "Arrested Development", called himself "fortunate" as he unveiled his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

"I just simply feel very, very grateful to have had a chance to hold my job in a business that's not known for its longevity," said Bateman, 48.

Getting his start in television at the age of 12 with a role on the "Little House on the Prairie" TV drama series, Bateman achieved teen fame in the late 1980s with "The Hogan Family" sitcom.

Bateman won a Golden Globe in 2005, and received two Emmy nominations for his deadpan portrayal of protagonist Michael Bluth in the offbeat comedy series "Arrested Development".

"Truly, nobody makes me laugh harder, deeper, in a more profound way than this man right here," said Will Arnett, who played Bateman's brother on the show, at the unveiling ceremony.

Jennifer Aniston, who has starred alongside Bateman in five films including "Horrible Bosses" and "The Switch", was also on hand to fete her longtime friend.

"He always gives you deep connection, full attention, authenticity and some of the deepest belly laughs that I can remember," Aniston said.

Bateman's new Netflix drama series "Ozark", in which he directs and produces, sees him take on the character of a financial planner who moves from Chicago to the Ozark Mountains in Missouri to escape a drug cartel.

Bateman's wife Amanda and their two daughters also attended the ceremony. (Reporting by Reuters Television, Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Michael Perry)