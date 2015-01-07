FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Benedict Cumberbatch, fiancée Sophie Hunter expecting first child
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
January 7, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 3 years ago

Benedict Cumberbatch, fiancée Sophie Hunter expecting first child

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Actors Sophie Hunter (L) and Benedict Cumberbatch pose at the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California January 3, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his fiancée Sophie Hunter are expecting their first child, a representative for Cumberbatch said on Wednesday.

“They are both over the moon,” the actor’s representative Karon Maskill said in a statement. 

Cumberbatch, 38, is nominated for best actor at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards for his role as mathematician Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game.” Last year, he won the accolade in the television category for his portrayal of detective Sherlock Holmes in BBC’s “Sherlock.”

His engagement to British actress Hunter was formally announced in UK newspaper The Times last November.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.