Actor Benedict Cumberbatch marries Sophie Hunter on Isle of Wight
February 15, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch marries Sophie Hunter on Isle of Wight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Oscar nominee and “Sherlock” star Benedict Cumberbatch and theater director Sophie Hunter were married on the Isle of Wight on Valentine’s Day, his publicist said on Sunday.

“Benedict and Sophie were married yesterday surrounded by their close friends and family. It was a magical day,” publicist Karon Maskill said in a statement.

The couple announced in January that they were expecting their first child. Cumberbatch, 38, and Hunter, 36, formally announced their engagement in the U.K. newspaper The Times last November.

Cumberbatch received his first Academy Award nomination this year, for best actor, for his portrayal of mathematician Alan Turing in “The Imitation Game,” which was also nominated for best picture.

He won an Emmy last year for his lead role in the British TV miniseries “Sherlock,” a show that built a fervent female following for the English actor. (Reporting by Edward Baran; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Larry King)

