"American Horror Story" actor Ben Woolf taken to hospital after accident
February 21, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

"American Horror Story" actor Ben Woolf taken to hospital after accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - “American Horror Story” actor Ben Woolf was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after being struck in the head by the side mirror of a passing car in Hollywood, police said on Friday.

Woolf, who stands about four feet four inches (132 cm) tall and plays the character Meep on the FX channel show, was hit around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Jane Kim said.

He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, Kim said, though his current condition was not known. The driver remained at the scene after the accident, Kim said.

The Emmy-nominated “American Horror Story,” by “Glee” creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuck, takes on an anthology miniseries format, exploring a new storyline and cast of characters each season. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
