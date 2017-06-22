By Nate Raymond
| June 22
June 22 Former Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara, known for pursuing a series of cases targeting public
corruption and crime on Wall Street before President Donald
Trump fired him in March, has struck a book deal.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf, a unit of Penguin Random House
Inc, announced on Thursday that Bharara would author a book to
be published in early 2019 "about the search for justice."
Financial terms were not disclosed.
In a statement, Bharara said the book will be not just about
the law but "about integrity, leadership, decision making, and
moral reasoning."
"It addresses what it means to do the right thing, how to
avoid doing the wrong thing, and the role of thoughtfulness in
making the best choice," Bharara said.
As the chief federal prosecutor for the Southern District of
New York, which includes Manhattan, Bharara oversaw several
notable corruption and white-collar criminal cases, as well as
prosecutions of terrorism suspects.
Bharara, who is now a distinguished scholar in residence at
New York University's law school, was fired by Trump on March 11
after refusing to step down. He had been among 46 U.S. attorneys
who were told a day earlier to submit their resignations.
The firing was a surprise because Bharara, who had been
appointed by Democratic President Barack Obama in 2009, had told
reporters in November that Trump had asked him to remain in the
job.
He told ABC News' "This Week" earlier this month that he
received a handful of "unusual" phone calls from Trump after the
November election that made him feel uncomfortable, and said he
was fired after declining to take the third call.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Paul Simao)