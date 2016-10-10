FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bieber wax figure goes on display in London
October 10, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

Bieber wax figure goes on display in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - A wax figure of pop star Justin Bieber goes on display in London this month, giving fans a replica figure and installation inspired by the Canadian singer's current world music tour.

London's Madame Tussauds on Sunday unveiled the figure - which features Bieber shirtless with sweat apparently glistening on his tattooed torso - with dancers performing his chart-topping hit "Sorry".

Tussauds said the "wet look" figure - which is from its sister Las Vegas museum - recreated a moment from the singer's Purpose world tour that arrives in London this week.

Reporting By Reuters Television

