'Mob Wives' reality TV cast member dies after cancer battle
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
February 18, 2016 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

'Mob Wives' reality TV cast member dies after cancer battle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Angela Raiola, who was known as the character “Big Ang” on the “Mob Wives” reality television show, died early Thursday at a hospital in New York City after a battle with cancer, according to a friend’s post on Raiola’s Twitter feed.

She was 55 years old, according to media reports.

Raiola died peacefully at about 3 a.m., surrounded by family and friends, her friend Vinnie Medugno said in the Twitter post. She had suffered from throat cancer, media reports said. Some reports said she also had lung and brain cancer.

Raiola was a single mother of two and born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, according to the website of cable TV network VH1, which aired “Mob Wives.”

Her uncle, Salvatore “Sally Dogs” Lombardi, had been a member of the Genovese crime family, according to media reports. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

