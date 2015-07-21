FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broadway's 'Fiddler on the Roof' star Theodore Bikel dead at 91
July 21, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Broadway's 'Fiddler on the Roof' star Theodore Bikel dead at 91

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 21 (Reuters) - Veteran actor Theodore Bikel, best known for his starring Broadway role as Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof,” died on Tuesday at age 91 at a hospital in Los Angeles, according to his publicist.

The Austrian-born performer, who also created the stage role of Captain von Trapp in the original Broadway production of “The Sound of Music,” died of natural causes at the University of California, Los Angeles, Medical Center, his spokesman, Harlan Boll, said in a statement. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

