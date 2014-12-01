FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Comedian Bill Cosby resigns from Temple University board of trustees
December 1, 2014 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Comedian Bill Cosby resigns from Temple University board of trustees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby has resigned from the board of trustees of Temple University, his alma mater said in a statement on Monday that comes as the entertainer faces accusations of sexual assault.

More than a dozen women have come forward in the past few weeks with accusations that Cosby, 77, sexually assaulted them at some point over the past few decades.

“The Board of Trustees accepts Dr. Cosby’s resignation from the board and thanks him for his service to the university,” the Philadelphia university said in a statement. (Reporting by Daniel Kelley; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)

