UPDATE 1-Bill Cosby accuser brings sex claims to LAPD

(Recasts, adds comment from attorney and LAPD)

By Eric Kelsey

LOS ANGELES, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A woman accusing Bill Cosby of sexually abusing her in 2008 at the Playboy Mansion met with Los Angeles police for two hours on Wednesday, her attorney said, in what could conceivably result in the first criminal case against the comedian.

Chloe Goins’ allegation that Cosby drugged and assaulted her when she was 18 years old is one of more than a dozen similar allegations against the 77-year-old entertainer that have scuppered a would-be TV comeback and damaged his reputation.

Attorney Spencer Kuvin, who is representing the 24-year-old Goins, said police told him they will investigate the allegations.

“Ms. Goins and I are here for two reasons: for justice and accountability,” said Kuvin, adding that his client might be the first of Cosby’s accusers whose allegations meet California’s statute of limitations.

Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Rosario Herrera said the department does not comment on sexual assault cases.

Over the last three months, more than a dozen women have come forward alleging that Cosby had sexually abused them. Many of those allegations are decades old and fall outside the statute of limitations for criminal or civil cases.

Cosby, best known for his “America’s Dad” persona Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-rated “Cosby Show,” has never been charged over any of the allegations. He settled a 2005 civil suit alleging sexual misconduct.

Cosby’s attorney, Marty Singer, has dismissed the allegations as “discredited” and “defamatory.” Singer did not respond to an email seeking comment.

NBC and Netflix have pulled projects with Cosby after the allegations began in November. The comedian’s standup tour, in which several performances were canceled, has also been disrupted.

On Wednesday, a Worcester, Massachusetts, theater said Cosby’s scheduled performance there next month was called off. (Editing by Mary Milliken and Gunna Dickson)