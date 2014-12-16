FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
L.A. prosecutor declines to charge Bill Cosby in 1974 sex claim
December 16, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

L.A. prosecutor declines to charge Bill Cosby in 1974 sex claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Comedian Bill Cosby, who has been the subject of dozens of sex abuse allegations over the past two months, will not be charged in connection with a 1974 sexual molestation claim, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said on Tuesday.

The claim, which was recently brought by a California woman Judy Huth, was deemed to have been too old and surpassed the state’s statute of limitations. Huth alleges Cosby molested her as a 15-year-old at the Playboy mansion. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey)

