Actress Bonnie Franklin dead at 69 from cancer

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Reuters) - Actress Bonnie Franklin, who starred as the harried single mother of two teenage girls on the 1970s and ‘80s television comedy “One Day at a Time,” died on Friday at age 69 due to complications from pancreatic cancer, the CBS network said.

Franklin, a petite redhead, was best known for her role as divorcee Ann Romano on the show, which debuted in December 1975 and ran for nine seasons on CBS. It co-starred Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips as her two head-strong daughters. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)