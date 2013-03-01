FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Actress Bonnie Franklin dead at 69 from cancer
March 1, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Actress Bonnie Franklin dead at 69 from cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 1 (Reuters) - Actress Bonnie Franklin, who starred as the harried single mother of two teenage girls on the 1970s and ‘80s television comedy “One Day at a Time,” died on Friday at age 69 due to complications from pancreatic cancer, the CBS network said.

Franklin, a petite redhead, was best known for her role as divorcee Ann Romano on the show, which debuted in December 1975 and ran for nine seasons on CBS. It co-starred Valerie Bertinelli and Mackenzie Phillips as her two head-strong daughters. (Reporting and writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)

