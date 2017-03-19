FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
New York columnist Jimmy Breslin dies at age 86, media reports
March 19, 2017 / 2:20 PM / 5 months ago

New York columnist Jimmy Breslin dies at age 86, media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - Pulitzer Prize-winning newsman Jimmy Breslin, a self-described “street reporter” who chronicled New York City for more than 60 years in newspaper stories and columns and won acclaim for his coverage of the "Son of Sam" serial killings, died on Sunday at age 86, media reported.

Breslin's death was confirmed by his wife, Ronnie Eldridge, a New York politician and television host, the New York Times reported. The cause of death was not specified, but Breslin had been recovering from pneumonia. (Reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

