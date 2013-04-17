FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britney Spears goes 'Ooh La La' for 'Smurfs 2'
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 4 years

Britney Spears goes 'Ooh La La' for 'Smurfs 2'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, April 17 (Reuters) - Britney Spears is going “Ooh La La” for the Smurfs with a song for upcoming summer movie “The Smurfs 2,” movie studio Sony Pictures said on Wednesday.

“I have always loved the Smurfs as a kid and now my boys are the biggest Smurfs fans EVER. I wanted to surprise them with a song in the movie,” the pop singer and mother of two said in a statement.

Her recording “Ooh La La” will play at the end credits for “The Smurfs 2,” a part animated, part live family comedy due for release on July 31.

Spears, 31, is working on a new studio album following her “Femme Fatale” release in 2011, and is in talks for a long-term contract to perform in Las Vegas.

She released her latest single “Scream & Shout” in November last year in collaboration with rapper Will.i.am and quit her job as a judge on “The X Factor” earlier this year after failing to boost the audience for the TV talent show.

Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.