UPDATE 2-Ex-NBC anchor Brokaw briefly hospitalized at Democratic convention

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tom Brokaw, the Emmy Award winning former “NBC Nightly News” anchor, spent part of Thursday undergoing a battery of tests at a Charlotte, North Carolina, hospital after becoming lightheaded from a sleeping aid, the network and Brokaw said.

Brokaw, 72, now a special correspondent and part of NBC’s Democratic National Convention coverage team, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution” when he felt lightheaded on the set of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” early Thursday, NBC News President Steve Capus said in a statement.

“After medical evaluation and a round of tests, Tom was pronounced in great health and has been discharged,” Capus said. “We’re immensely grateful to the team at Carolinas Medical Center for their excellent care and professionalism.”

Brokaw made light of the episode in a posting to his official Twitter account.

“All is well. Early AM I mistakenly took a half dose of Ambien and made less sense than usual. Made a better comeback than Giants,” Brokaw said, referring to Wednesday night’s 24-17 loss by the New York Giants to the Dallas Cowboys in the opening game of the National Football League’s regular season.

Brokaw served as anchor of NBC Nightly News for more than two decades, stepping down from that post in December 2004. He has remained affiliated with NBC, pursuing enterprise reporting projects as a special correspondent.

Brokaw is also an author of several books, including the best-seller, “The Greatest Generation,” his telling of the history of the U.S. generation that grew up in the Great Depression and fought World War Two.