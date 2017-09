UPDATE 1-Whitney Houston's daughter 'fighting for her life' - family statement

(Updates with new statement from family)

By David Beasley

ATLANTA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The daughter of late pop star Whitney Houston is fighting for her life two days after being found unresponsive in a bathtub at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said on Monday.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, Houston’s 21-year-old daughter with singer Bobby Brown, was rushed to a hospital in Roswell, Georgia, Saturday morning after her husband and a friend found her in the tub and her husband performed CPR.

“Bobbi Kristina is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family,” the Houston family said in a statement. “As her father already stated, we are asking you to honor our request for privacy during this difficult time.”

Citing an unidentified source close to the family, CNN reported she was in a medically induced coma and breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Her brain function will not be known until doctors reduce the sedatives she is receiving, the source told CNN.

Tara Landy, a spokeswoman for North Fulton Hospital, declined to comment on Brown’s condition.

A police report released on Monday said officers responded to the home in reference to a drowning. The narrative of the incident offered no information about the young woman’s condition or the circumstances leading to her being found.

Officer Lisa Holland, spokeswoman for the Roswell Police Department, said a search warrant and recording of the 911 call in the case would not be made public until police finish their investigation.

“The Roswell Police Department will not be providing any further information at this time,” the spokeswoman said in an email.

Houston, a multiple Grammy Award winner and actress who battled substance abuse, drowned in a bathtub in Beverly Hills, California on Feb. 11, 2012. Authorities said cocaine use and heart disease contributed to her death at age 48.

Bobby Brown asked for privacy on Sunday as he tended to his daughter.

“Please allow for my family to deal with this matter and give my daughter the love and support she needs at this time,” he said in a statement issued by his lawyer, Christopher Brown.

Brown’s agent declined to comment further on Monday.

Bobby Brown is a Grammy Award winner who started his career as frontman for the R&B group New Edition. Houston’s dozens of hit songs include “How Will I Know” and “I Will Always Love You.” (Reporting by David Beasley; Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Doina Chiacu)