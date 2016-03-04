FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bobbi Kristina Brown's death 'clearly not due to natural causes' -report
March 4, 2016 / 1:01 PM / a year ago

Bobbi Kristina Brown's death 'clearly not due to natural causes' -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, March 4 (Reuters) - Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died from being immersed in a bathtub with a mixture of drugs and alcohol in her system but the manner of her death is unclear, according autopsy results released on Friday.

“Death was clearly not due to natural causes, but the medical examiner has not been able to determine whether death was due to intentional or accidental causes, and has therefore classified the manner of death as undetermined,” the Fulton County Medical Examiner said.

Bobbi Kristina Brown, 22, died in July after months in a coma. She had been found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub in her north Atlanta home in January 2015. (Reporting by David Beasley; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

