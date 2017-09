Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bobbi Kristina Brown, daughter of singer Bobby Brown and his late wife, Whitney Houston, is fighting for her life and is surrounded by immediate family, the Houston family said in a statement on Monday.

Bobbi Kristina was rushed to hospital on Saturday after her husband and a friend found her unresponsive in the bathtub of her home in Roswell, Georgia. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)