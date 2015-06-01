Bruce Jenner says 'Call me Caitlyn' on Vanity Fair cover

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Former Olympic athlete and reality TV star Bruce Jenner, who is transitioning to life as a woman, revealed her new name as Caitlyn Jenner on Monday and posed in a white strapless leotard on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

In a video on the magazine’s website, Jenner said the cover, which features the headline “Call me Caitlyn,” represents a liberating phase of her transition.

“Bruce always had to tell a lie,” Jenner said. “Caitlyn doesn’t have any secrets. As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out, I‘m free.”

The cover portrait, by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, was taken in Jenner’s Malibu, California home for Vanity Fair’s July issue. The magazine will also feature other high fashion photos of Jenner.

Jenner, 65, became the most high-profile American to identify as transgender, making the announcement in an interview with ABC’s Diane Sawyer in April.

Jenner, who has been prominently featured as the patriarch on E! Entertainment’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” will star in an E! documentary this July chronicling her new life as a woman.