April 24 (Reuters) - Olympic gold medalist and reality TV star Bruce Jenner said in an interview Friday that Jenner identifies as a woman “for all intents and purposes.”

Jenner, 65, told ABC’s Diane Sawyer that Jenner was confused about gender identity since childhood and did not want to live a lie any more.

“I can’t do that any longer,” Jenner said in the interview on “20/20.” (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)