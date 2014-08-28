Man drops sex abuse lawsuit against 'X-Men' director Bryan Singer

LOS ANGELES, Aug 27 (Reuters) - A 31-year-old man on Wednesday withdrew a high-profile lawsuit accusing “X-Men” director Bryan Singer of sexually abusing him when he was an aspiring teen actor.

Michael Egan filed a motion for voluntary dismissal of the civil lawsuit brought against Singer in April, according to court documents filed in Hawaii.

Singer had filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the claims a “sick, twisted shakedown.” A representative for the director did not immediately respond for comment on Wednesday.

Egan had also filed three other lawsuits claiming he was sexually abused as a teen by entertainment firm executive Gary Goddard and TV executives David Neuman and Garth Ancier, all of which have been dismissed.

The lawsuit dismissal on Wednesday wraps up the months-long saga in Hollywood that was highly publicized by Egan’s former attorney Jeff Herman, who held press conferences in Los Angeles after filing the initial lawsuits in April.

Herman and fellow lawyer Mark Gallagher, who both represented Egan, asked to be withdrawn from the case last month. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy)