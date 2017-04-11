By Reuters Staff
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Caitlyn Jenner says she has undergone
genital surgery, two years after the Olympic-winning decathlete
announced she had transitioned to a woman.
Jenner, 67, one of the most-high profile American
transgender woman, says in an upcoming memoir that she had the
surgery in January, and that she decided to go public "so all of
you can stop staring."
"You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the
first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it," Jenner
wrote in leaked excerpts of her memoir "The Secrets of My Life."
The excerpts were published by RadarOnline on Monday ahead
of the April 25 publication of the memoir. Grand Central
Publishing said on Tuesday it did not wish to discuss the
contents ahead of the publication date and Jenner's
representative had no comment.
Jenner announced her new identity in an April 2015 TV
interview and announced her change of name from Bruce to Caitlyn
in a July 2015 Vanity Fair cover shoot. Jenner, the step-father
of reality stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, later had
her own TV reality show which documented her transition.
According to the excerpts, Jenner said the surgery, which is
costly and complex, was successful and that she feels "not only
wonderful but liberated."
She said having a penis had "no special gifts or use for me
. . . I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired
of tucking the damn thing in all the time."
Many transgender people share Jenner's distress over being
asked intrusive questions about their genitals, although most
forgo gender reassignment surgery, citing the high cost.
Only 11 percent of transgender women had their testicles
removed and 12 percent underwent vaginoplasty, according to a
2016 U.S. survey by the National Center for Transgender
Equality.