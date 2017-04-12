NEW YORK, April 12 Comedian and actor Charlie
Murphy died in his sleep at a New York hospital on Wednesday at
age 57 after suffering from leukemia, entertainment media
reported.
Murphy, whose younger brother is "Coming to America" and
"The Nutty Professor" star Eddie Murphy, was a cast member and
sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show."
The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his
brother's movies, including the 2007 comedy "Norbit."
Murphy's agent William Rodriguez was not immediately
available for comment.
His death was first reported by TMZ and the Hollywood
Reporter.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)