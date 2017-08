LOS ANGELES, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Actor William Christopher, best known as the earnest, soft-spoken U.S. Army priest Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit television comedy "M*A*S*H," died on Saturday at his home in Pasadena, California, according to his agent. He was 84.

Christopher was diagnosed with cancer about 18 months ago, his New York-based agent, Robert Malcolm, told Reuters. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; editing by Diane Craft)