'Homeland' star Claire Danes gives birth to first child
December 20, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

'Homeland' star Claire Danes gives birth to first child

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Emmy-winning actress Claire Danes has given birth to her first child, a boy, the publicist for the “Homeland” star said on Wednesday.

Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy was born on Monday to Danes, 33, and her husband, British actor Hugh Dancy.

Danes’ performance as CIA operative Carrie Matheson on Showtime’s “Homeland” series scored her an Emmy win in September, while the psychological thriller won the TV industry’s highest honor of best drama series.

Danes is nominated for her second Golden Globe award in the role at the Hollywood awards show in January. She also has won multiple awards for her past work on 2010 TV film “Temple Grandin,” and as a 15-year-old on the 1990s coming-of-age television drama “My So-Called Life.” (Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Shumaker)

