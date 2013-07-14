"Glee" star Cory Monteith found dead in Vancouver hotel room

(Repeats to remove extraneous words from slug)

By Alex Dobuzinskis

July 14 (Reuters) - Canadian actor Cory Monteith, heart throb of Fox’s musical-comedy television series “Glee”, was found dead on Saturday at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in downtown Vancouver, police said.

There were no signs of foul play, and the cause of death was not immediately apparent, British Columbia Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe told reporters at a news conference.

In response to a question about whether Monteith, 31, died of a drug overdose, Vancouver Police Department acting chief Doug LePard said said he would “not discuss anything that we might have found in the room at this time”.

“We only notified family members about an hour ago, so we haven’t even been able to have those conversations with them,” he said.

Monteith, whose “Glee” character Finn Hudson was a high school football player turned enthusiastic glee club - or musical group - singer, was treated at a rehabilitation facility for an unspecified substance addiction this year.

The actor, who grew up in British Columbia, had talked about what he characterized as a serious drug problem during his teenage years, and was first treated for addiction at 19.

Others were in Monteith’s hotel room on Friday night but evidence, including fob key entries, indicated he returned to his room by himself early on Saturday and was alone when he died, police said. He was due to check out of the hotel that day.

Singer and former “Glee” actress Kristin Chenoweth said in a message on Twitter shortly after the police news conference. “You will be loved. Always.”

An autopsy on Monteith was set for Monday, LePard said. (Editing by Louise Ireland)