CORRECTED-Canada coroner says 'Glee' star died of overdose

(Corrects Monteith’s first name to Cory from Corey)

CALGARY, Alberta, July 16 (Reuters) - Canadian authorities on Tuesday said Cory Monteith, the 31-year-old heartthrob of Fox’s musical-comedy television series “Glee,” died of an overdose of heroin and alcohol.

The British Columbia Coroners Service said in a release that post-mortem testing on the star, who was found dead on Saturday in a Vancouver hotel room, died of “a mixed-drug toxicity involving heroin and alcohol.”

However, the service said Monteith’s death was unlikely to have been intentional.

“It should be noted that at this point there is no evidence to suggest Mr. Monteith’s death was anything other than a most-tragic accident,” the Coroners Service said. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Sandra Maler)