FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cosby ordered to give new deposition in California sex assault case
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 2, 2016 / 7:11 PM / 2 years ago

Cosby ordered to give new deposition in California sex assault case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb 2 (Reuters) - A California judge on Tuesday ordered comedian Bill Cosby to give a second deposition in the case of a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1974 at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15 years old.

“I want to order Mr. Cosby to sit for another deposition at his cost,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan said at a hearing in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica. Cosby in October gave a deposition in the case, but plaintiff Judy Huth’s attorneys Gloria Allred contended that the entertainer failed to answer certain questions. (Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Scott Malone)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.