Cosby ordered to give new deposition in California sex assault case

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb 2 (Reuters) - A California judge on Tuesday ordered comedian Bill Cosby to give a second deposition in the case of a woman accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1974 at the Playboy Mansion when she was 15 years old.

“I want to order Mr. Cosby to sit for another deposition at his cost,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Craig Karlan said at a hearing in the Los Angeles suburb of Santa Monica. Cosby in October gave a deposition in the case, but plaintiff Judy Huth’s attorneys Gloria Allred contended that the entertainer failed to answer certain questions. (Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Scott Malone)