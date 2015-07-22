FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Cosby loses latest legal bid to block sexual abuse lawsuit
July 22, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Bill Cosby loses latest legal bid to block sexual abuse lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, July 22 (Reuters) - Bill Cosby lost his latest legal bid to fend off a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974, as the California Supreme Court on Wednesday denied the comedian’s petition to review the case.

The accuser’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said the decision cleared the way for the litigation brought by Judy Huth, now in her 50s, to proceed, and that she intended to take Cosby’s sworn deposition within the next 30 days. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Eric Beech)

