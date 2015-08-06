FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill Cosby ordered to be deposed in Los Angeles sexual abuse lawsuit
August 6, 2015 / 12:11 AM / 2 years ago

Bill Cosby ordered to be deposed in Los Angeles sexual abuse lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. comedian Bill Cosby has been ordered to give a sworn deposition in a lawsuit alleging he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles in 1974.

The order, entered by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Tuesday and made public on Wednesday, states that Cosby will submit to questions under oath from the lawyer of his accuser, Judy Huth, on Oct. 9, and that she will answer questions from his attorneys on Oct. 15.

Cosby’s lawyers had sought to compel Huth to give her deposition before the comedian, but the judge sided with Huth in requiring Cosby to go first. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Sandra Maler)

