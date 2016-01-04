FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cosby lawyers ask to delay Camille Cosby's deposition
January 4, 2016 / 8:46 PM / 2 years ago

Cosby lawyers ask to delay Camille Cosby's deposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Lawyers for Bill Cosby and his wife, Camille, asked a federal judge on Monday to delay a deposition of Camille Cosby scheduled for Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought by seven women who allege the once-beloved entertainer sexually abused them.

The lawyers said in court papers filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts that the sworn interview should be delayed pending an appeal on whether Camille Cosby could be required to testify at all.

Reporting by David Ingram in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

